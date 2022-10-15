COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 783 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

October 15, 2022, Saturday
In the last 24 hours, 5,258 tests for COVID-19 were performed, and 783 new cases were detected in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

This means that the share of positive results is 14.9%.

58.37% of the new cases were not vaccinated.

There were 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 37,782. 77.78% of the new victims of the pandemic were vaccinated.

At the moment, there are 676 people in hospitals due to a disease caused by COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care units. There are 84 new arrivals in hospitals, and 73.81 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

Active cases are currently 10,773.

In the last 24 hours, 1,509 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered. With this, the total number of vaccines administered in our country reached 4,565,704.

Over the past 24 hours, 695 people have been cured, making their total since the beginning of the pandemic 1,221,042.

