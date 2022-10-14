Putin announced that the Mobilization will End in 2 weeks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that the former Soviet republics are "concerned" by the conflict in Ukraine, but also said it does not affect Moscow's relations with post-Soviet states, Reuters reports.

At a press conference in the capital of Kazakhstan - Astana, the Russian leader was categorical that despite the anxiety of some countries, it does not affect the "character and depth of the relations of the Russian Federation with these countries".

Putin also announced that there were no plans for further military mobilization in Russia and that the current partial mobilization would end in the next two weeks.

According to the head of state, 222,000 people have already been mobilized out of the planned 300,000.

"All citizens called up as part of the mobilization must be prepared," Putin said when asked to comment on the possibility of death among those mobilized.

In his speech, he also stated that any direct clash of NATO troops with Russia would lead to a "global catastrophe".

"I hope that those who say this are smart enough not to take such steps," Putin said during a news conference in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

The Russian leader added that he saw no need to talk to his American counterpart, Joe Biden and that he had not yet decided whether to attend the G20 meeting in Indonesia next month. He emphasized that there are no direct negotiations with any of the G-20 participants, adding that Moscow is in "constant contact with some of them."

Putin said "NO" when asked if he regretted the conflict in Ukraine and that Russia was doing the right thing. According to him, Russia's goal is not to destroy Ukraine.

/BNR