Bulgaria, Greece and Romania will Work Together for the Recovery of Ukraine and the European Integration of the Western Balkans

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 14, 2022, Friday // 15:40
Bulgaria, Greece and Romania will Work Together for the Recovery of Ukraine and the European Integration of the Western Balkans

Bulgaria, Greece and Romania will work together to restore Ukraine. This became clear after a tripartite meeting in Sofia within the framework of cooperation between the three countries.

The three neighboring countries also reaffirm their support for the European alternative for the Western Balkans and will look for a way to support the countries in the region in crisis conditions.

The progress on energy diversification and the possibilities for deepening cooperation in this area were also discussed.

The meeting, hosted by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Velislava Petrova, was attended by the Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Greece, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, and the State Secretary for European Affairs of Romania, Daniela Gitman.

Tags: Bulgaria, Romania, greece, Ukraine
