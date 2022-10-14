Ex-Defense Minister: Bulgaria must Increase Production and Replenish its Weapons Stockpile

“Three decisions taken at the two-day meeting of ministers from NATO member countries directly affect our country”. This was explained by former Bulgarian Minister of Defense Angel Naydenov on Nova TV.

"The first is to improve coordination and long-term planning and joint acquisition of military equipment. Part of this initiative is the creation of the air defense - Iron Dome", explained Naydenov.

"The second decision is to replenish the weapons stocks of each NATO member country. Bulgaria will have to increase its production and replenish the stocks in the warehouses of the Bulgarian army", explained Naydenov.

According to him, Bulgaria will have to find its place in the production of these systems, which will ensure the anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense of the countries of the Alliance.

"The third decision is to increase defense spending. This has been included in the plans of the member countries since 2014," recalled the former Minister of Defense. And he explained that it is about 2% of GDP. However, Bulgaria will fulfill this only in 2024. Currently, only 11 member states meet this requirement.

"We have huge expenses ahead of us," said Naydenov. And he indicated, for example, the funds for the second batch of F16, or the implementation of the project for the new armored vehicles.

"In these 13 priority projects developed by the current leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the purchase of new air defense systems also appears," explained Naydenov.

He recalled that Bulgaria has well-developed enterprises in the military industry for the production of ammunition, small arms, assembly and production of some of the systems necessary for specialized combat vehicles.

Angel Naydenov also commented on the bombing of the Crimean bridge.

"There is a lack of any evidence of the complicity of Bulgaria or Bulgarian services in the explosion of the bridge. There are no meaningful confirmations about the passage of the container with the explosion through Bulgarian territory. Obviously, the Bulgarian authorities reacted quickly and adequately. From now on, without any solid evidence, I see no reason for Bulgaria to frantically search for answers to everything that appears as propaganda theses in the Russian media," said Naydenov.

On the subsequent strikes against Ukraine: Naydenov said: “Obviously, Russia needed a show of brute force in view of the setbacks it has suffered in recent weeks. An attempt was made to rehabilitate the Russian Ministry of Defense given the high tension after the withdrawal from the Lyman region," said Naydenov. "Probably, they were looking for some kind of coincidence of the massive strikes with the inauguration of General Surovikin", commented Angela Naydenov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova