Sports | October 14, 2022, Friday // 09:35
Bulgaria will host the Canoe Marathon World Cup. The International Canoe-Kayak Federation officially informed the Bulgarian headquarters that the competitions for men, women, boys and girls will take place from June 2 to 4 next year in Ruse.

A week ago, however, the Ruse Sports Club raised the alarm about the draining of Lake "Lipnik", which is a rowing base for training and competitions. The municipality explained that this is done on the threshold of the winter season, so that the neighboring villages are not flooded in the event of heavy rains.

The International Federation has already approved the venue for the competition. There is also another visit by representatives of the federation.

They are currently short of 550 meters for the race's longest lap of 1.5 km.

"We hope that there will be rainfall and that the water will not be drained for a certain period," said Evgeni Nedev, chairman of the Lokomotiv-Ruse canoe-kayak sports club.

Another problem is the water area of ​​the lake, as papur currently occupies part of the water area.

According to Nedev, there are two options for solving this problem. One is a machine that cuts cane. The second is to release grass carp and walleye.

A delegation of six representatives of the international federation is expected in June.

