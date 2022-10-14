COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 779 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 779, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
5471 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 14.23 percent.
Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 690 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 45 are in intensive care units. There are 84 new hospital admissions.
792 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,220,347 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Active cases are currently 10,694
In the last 24 hours, 2,005 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,564,195 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 37,773 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,268,814 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
