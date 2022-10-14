Bulgaria: 26 Illegal Migrants caught in Sofia

26 illegal migrants were caught in a police operation early this morning at 65 “Tsaribrodska Street” in Sofia.

The people are from Syria, Iraq and Morocco.

The migrants will be taken to the Third Police Station in the capital. After their explanations are written down, they will be taken to one of the migrant centers - of the Refugee Agency or the Ministry of the Interior in Sofia.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

It remains to be clarified whether the address was a "depot" for illegal immigrants, from where they were transported to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

In the last few months, more and more Moroccans have been detained. Experts comment that the reason for this is that Western European countries have strengthened security measures in the Mediterranean Sea, and Moroccans travel to Turkey without restrictions and from there attack the the Bulgarian-Turkish border

In recent months, the traffickers have changed their tactics and are driving the migrants to Sofia or directly to the Serbian border, instead of abandoning them on the "Trakia" highway, experts say.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR