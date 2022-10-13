The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized Russia as a Terrorist Country

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized Russia as a terrorist state. 99 members of the assembly supported the resolution entitled "Further Escalation of the Russian Federation's Aggression Against Ukraine". Only 1 of the delegates abstained.

This was announced by the member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksiy Goncharenko.

The text of the resolution has not yet been published on the body's website, only the draft resolution and the list of proposed amendments are currently available.

The resolution calls for providing Ukraine with more air defense systems and declares Russia's presence on the UN Security Council illegal.

Before the vote took place, the Ukrainian president went live with a video address. After the vote, he thanked on social networks for the decision.

"Grateful for the opportunity to address PACE today. For attention to Ukraine. Commend today’s adoption of the PACE resolution designating the current regime of the RF as terrorist. This is a powerful signal to the world community and Russia that punishment for crimes is inevitable!"

