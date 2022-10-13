Borrell: A Nuclear Attack on Ukraine would have a Response that would Destroy the Russian Army

The High Representative of the European Union for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, issued a specific threat against Russia in the event that it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, reported AFP.

"A nuclear attack against Ukraine would trigger a counterattack - not nuclear, but so powerful that the Russian army would be destroyed," Borrell said at the opening of a diplomatic academy in Brussels today.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot afford to bluff and that it must be clear that the European Union and NATO are not bluffing either.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine would have serious consequences, but did not specify how the Alliance would react.

"There will be severe consequences if Russia uses any kind of nuclear weapon against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters.

And more: "We won't go into how exactly we will respond, but of course, it will fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. It will mean that a very important line of demarcation has been crossed. Even using a smaller nuclear weapon would be something very serious, which changes the nature of the war in Ukraine".

Officially until now, in a Cold War-era practice of trying to deter an adversary by deliberately not clarifying the nature of a potential retaliatory strike, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had publicly warned that Moscow could suffer "severe consequences".

The US President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the consequences for Russia would be "catastrophic". Both did not specify exactly how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would respond.

