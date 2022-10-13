There is No Threat of Bulgaria being drawn into a Conflict - For Now

"I have always said that Russia is currently a risk to our national security. There is no other opinion on the matter. But for now, there is no direct threat that involes Bulgaria, as well as NATO, in a military conflict."

This was stated today by the acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov to Bulgarian journalists in Brussels.

He spoke after the end of the two-day meeting of the defense ministers of the NATO countries.

"Any threat against Bulgaria will immediately trigger Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. It means dragging NATO into war. I doubt any country would like that, including Russia," the minister believes.

There were three main topics discussed, said Stoyanov.

The first issue was the strategic concept of the deterrence and defense pact. Bulgaria has begun the process of implementing the strategy with the multinational battle group in mind. Italy was designated as the framework country, and Bulgaria as the host country. On October 17, the transfer of command to Italy will take place.

According to the strategic concept, this group can eventually grow to a brigade. This is how Stoyanov answered a question from Club Z in connection with the statement of US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith two days ago that additional deployment of military forces on the eastern flank of the alliance will be discussed. “But at the moment we are at the battalion level”, added the minister.

Bulgaria has confirmed its participation in the KFOR missions in Kosovo and "Althea" in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in the mission in Iraq. Our country pays special attention to "Althea", since we have nearly 100 military personnel in Bosnia. In order for this mission to continue, there must be a UN resolution in November. Expectations are that this will happen.

Bulgaria can produce parts or software for the future joint European air defense system, announced Dimitar Stoyanov. Today, 15 countries, including Bulgaria, signed a declaration of intent to create a European Air Shield Initiative.

It is a network of ground-based air defense systems, the Minister of Defense specified. This initiative is fully in sync with the EU's desire to conduct joint public procurement.

No specific systems have been selected, but experience shows that the USA and Israel have such systems, added Stoyanov.

There are no deadlines yet, although we would like this to happen as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the home-foreign recognition system in our country has not been updated.

It is not necessary to ask for consultations under Article 4 because of Russia's claims that the truck that blew up the Kerch Bridge to Crimea passed through Bulgaria, Dimitar Stoyanov also said. According to him, there is no reason for such a thing.

"The fact that someone interprets something that happened in a foreign country and Bulgaria's intervention as reality is not a reason for our country to be involved in any kind of conflict. Yes, we are involved in a dispute right now. Our services say the truck was not on our territory. Hybrid attacks aim to achieve their goals. In this case, the goal is to embarrass Bulgaria," summed up the caretaker minister.

