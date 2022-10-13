Bulgaria’s GERB proposes Zelensky to make a Video Address at the First Session of Parliament

Politics | October 13, 2022, Thursday // 17:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s GERB proposes Zelensky to make a Video Address at the First Session of Parliament @facebook.com/boyko.borissov

The GERB - SDS coalition proposes that the parties in the 48th National Assembly invite the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to make a live video address to the people's representatives during the first session of the parliament.

The coalition has already submitted a letter to the chief secretary of the parliament in the secretariat of the National Assembly. In it, they demand that a working meeting be convened between all groups in the National Assembly tomorrow, October 14, at 1:00 p.m. The GERB-SDS  coalition propose then to discuss the possibilities of inviting Zelensky, as well as the need for technical organization of the event.

We remind you that earlier today it was decided that the ambassador of Russia and Eleonora Mitrofanova and the temporarily acting ambassador of the embassy of Belarus in Bulgaria Nikita Leshukov will not receive invitations to the opening of the 48th National Assembly.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parliament, Zelensky, invite, GERB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria