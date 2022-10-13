Bulgaria’s GERB proposes Zelensky to make a Video Address at the First Session of Parliament
The GERB - SDS coalition proposes that the parties in the 48th National Assembly invite the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to make a live video address to the people's representatives during the first session of the parliament.
The coalition has already submitted a letter to the chief secretary of the parliament in the secretariat of the National Assembly. In it, they demand that a working meeting be convened between all groups in the National Assembly tomorrow, October 14, at 1:00 p.m. The GERB-SDS coalition propose then to discuss the possibilities of inviting Zelensky, as well as the need for technical organization of the event.
We remind you that earlier today it was decided that the ambassador of Russia and Eleonora Mitrofanova and the temporarily acting ambassador of the embassy of Belarus in Bulgaria Nikita Leshukov will not receive invitations to the opening of the 48th National Assembly.
