Bulgaria and 13 other NATO members agreed on the Joint Purchase of Air Defense Systems

Fourteen NATO allies signed a letter of intent on Thursday to jointly supply air defense systems, Reuters reports.

The allies agreed to jointly purchase air defense systems such as the Patriot and Arrow 3, which are manufactured by Boeing and Israel Aerospace Industries.

The signing ceremony took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Participating countries are Germany, Great Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.

The German defense minister indicated that "we haven't made a final decision yet, but I think the Arrow 3 would be the right anti-aircraft system for Germany," reports Reuters.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR