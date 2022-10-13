Bulgaria and 13 other NATO members agreed on the Joint Purchase of Air Defense Systems

Politics » DEFENSE | October 13, 2022, Thursday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and 13 other NATO members agreed on the Joint Purchase of Air Defense Systems Arrow 3

Fourteen NATO allies signed a letter of intent on Thursday to jointly supply air defense systems, Reuters reports.

The allies agreed to jointly purchase air defense systems such as the Patriot and Arrow 3, which are manufactured by Boeing and Israel Aerospace Industries.

The signing ceremony took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Participating countries are Germany, Great Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.

The German defense minister indicated that "we haven't made a final decision yet, but I think the Arrow 3 would be the right anti-aircraft system for Germany," reports Reuters.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, air defense, Arrow 3, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria