COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 885 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 885, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
5,858 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 15.11 percent.
In the last 24 hours, seven deaths related to the disease have been registered.
To date, 688 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, of which 46 are in intensive care units. There are 92 persons newly admitted to hospitals.
671 people were cured in the last 24 hours and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,219,555.
Active cases are currently 10,709.
In the last 24 hours, 1,692 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,562,190 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, 37,771 deaths and a total of 10,621,963 infections have been registered.
