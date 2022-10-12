Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry will Send Winter Clothes and Shoes to Ukraine

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense will provide aid to Ukraine of 5,000 sets of winter clothing and 5,000 pairs of shoes.

The humanitarian aid provided through the Ground Forces contains: 5,000 half-coats with lining, 5,000 leggings with lining, 5,000 long-sleeved shirts, 5,000 hats, 5,000 pairs of shoes.

The movable items intended for provision - clothes and shoes - do not constitute uniform clothing in the sense of the regulatory documents.

The donation is made in response to a request received from the Ukrainian side for the provision of medical equipment, warm clothes and equipment for the approaching winter season.

The Ministry of Defense shares the belief that one of the main priorities in any armed conflict is the provision of adequate care for citizens.

The indicated quantities are from the long-term stored stocks of clothing and shoes for the needs of the Bulgarian Army and are fully usable.

The necessary activities for the organization, preparation, transportation and delivery of the material means to the relevant authorized persons from Ukraine will be carried out by the Ministry of Defense and by structures of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

The expenses of the material means will be at the expense of the department's budget for the current year.

/BNT