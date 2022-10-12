Russia: The Bomb for the Crimean Bridge was Planted before the Cargo passed through Bulgaria

The Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) have officially accused the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine of orchestrating the bombing of the Crimean bridge over the weekend.

The explosion, in which the SKR tried through comments in the Kremlin to implicate Bulgaria, became the occasion for massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday and to a lesser extent on Tuesday. Ukraine claims that they were pre-organized and planned.

And in the new version of the Russian services, however, the Bulgarian route is present: this time it is not about a truck bomb, but specifically about a load of construction polyethylene that entered Bulgaria from Odesa, and from there - to Armenia, Georgia and then - to Russia, according to the conclusions cited by "Interfax".

The investigation indicated that an explosive device was hidden in the polyethylene film - 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kg, which were sent from the port of Odesa to the Bulgarian town of Ruse in early August under a contract between "Translogistik UA" (based in Kyiv) and Baltex SA, SIA (registered in Riga).

From Bulgaria, the cargo was delivered to Poti (Georgia), from there to Armenia. In the latter country, between September 29 and October 3, the customs control of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (in which Armenia is Russia's partner) was implemented. In Yerevan, the documents were changed so that it was sent by the Armenian company "GRJ Group" and the recipient was LLC "Leader" in Moscow. Subsequently, the border was crossed at the "Verkhniy Lars" crossing point (Georgia - Russia), and on October 6 it was already in the Krasnodar region (Russia), from where two days later it crossed the bridge on the way to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian special services announced that the exploded truck was never on the territory of Bulgaria, indicated as the starting point of the route. At the same time, it was noted that goods with characteristics similar to the polyethylene film in the truck described by Russian media entered Bulgaria in transit from another EU member country, were under customs supervision and left Bulgaria in the same container through the port of Burgas. However, the container was not on the exploded truck.

The FSB and SKR openly point to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, his employees and agents as the masterminds. According to this version, eight people were arrested, three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, suspected of participating in the preparations. Four others appear to be suspects but have not been detained, as 12 people fall into the first category, according to the announcement.

The version with the truck (or even the cargo carried by it, which Russia emphasizes after the Bulgarian official comments that the heavy truck was not in the country) is not unequivocally accepted as the cause of the explosion. A video purporting to be of an inspection of the truck in which its cargo was not scanned has emerged. Another version relates to the cover-up of an airstrike that Russia failed to stop.

