Bulgaria: A Student from Sofia entered the Classroom with a Gun

Society » INCIDENTS | October 12, 2022, Wednesday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Student from Sofia entered the Classroom with a Gun @Pixabay

A student from Sofia entered the classroom with a gun - the parents of a classmate of the boy in question told Nova TV this morning.

The alarming case is from 60th "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" Primary School.

The student is a seventh grader.

The signal was given by Maggie Todorova - mother of a seventh-grader.

According to Nova, it was a gas gun.

The children of the class confirmed to the principal Iliana Krasteva what happened. She notified the boy's parents. The father did not know. He claimed the gun was locked in a safe. But he checked and the weapon was missing.

However, it is no longer with the child. Around noon, it became clear that the gun was no longer in the bag of the student who brought it.

The principal commented that it was probably taken by another student and called on live television for the gun to be returned.

Krasteva notified the Second Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Talks were also held with the regional mayor. Psychologists will work with the children.

Parents threaten not to send their children to school.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews, Nova TV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: student, sofia, gun, school
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria