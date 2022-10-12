78% of Bulgarians Fear how they will Manage Financially in 2023

78% of Bulgarian society is afraid of how they will manage financially in 2023. This is clear from the data of the national representative survey on the economic attitudes among the adult population in our country, prepared by the sociological agency "Trend".

1001 respondents participated in the research.

77% of people limit their purchases of household goods because of increased prices, and 73% limit their purchases of clothing because they are worried about their financial situation. 56% of Bulgarian society buys less groceries because they are very expensive, 43% fear that they may lose their job.

76% of people are worried about paying their household bills in the upcoming winter season, 17% have no worries and 7% don't know/can't judge.

55% of Bulgarians expect the economic situation in the country to worsen, 29% expect no change and only 11% expect it to improve. As the profile of this11% is mostly young, highly educated people with good jobs and incomes.

According to 40% of the Bulgarian society, the biggest problems in Bulgaria are high prices, inflation and price shock.

/BGNES, Trend