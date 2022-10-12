78% of Bulgarians Fear how they will Manage Financially in 2023

Business » FINANCE | October 12, 2022, Wednesday // 10:13
Bulgaria: 78% of Bulgarians Fear how they will Manage Financially in 2023 @novinite.com

78% of Bulgarian society is afraid of how they will manage financially in 2023. This is clear from the data of the national representative survey on the economic attitudes among the adult population in our country, prepared by the sociological agency "Trend".

1001 respondents participated in the research.

77% of people limit their purchases of household goods because of increased prices, and 73% limit their purchases of clothing because they are worried about their financial situation. 56% of Bulgarian society buys less groceries because they are very expensive, 43% fear that they may lose their job.

76% of people are worried about paying their household bills in the upcoming winter season, 17% have no worries and 7% don't know/can't judge.

55% of Bulgarians expect the economic situation in the country to worsen, 29% expect no change and only 11% expect it to improve. As the profile of this11% is mostly young, highly educated people with good jobs and incomes.

According to 40% of the Bulgarian society, the biggest problems in Bulgaria are high prices, inflation and price shock.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES, Trend

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, financially, prices, fear
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria