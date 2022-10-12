Day 231 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky asked the G-7 for Help in creating a Shield against Russian Missiles

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Moscow blamed Ukraine's military intelligence for the Crimean bridge explosion

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said today it has detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimean bridge last Saturday, Reuters reported, citing Russian media.

According to the FSB, the explosion was organized by the Main Directorate of Intelligence under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and its director Kyrylo Budanov.

The explosion used on the Crimean bridge was sent from Odesa through Bulgaria, from where it was transported through Georgia and Armenia, the FSB also claimed, as quoted by TASS.

The FSB's findings are consistent with Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that Kyiv was responsible for the attack, while Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack to justify its subsequent missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky asked the G-7 for help in creating a shield against Russian missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects progress to be made at the meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, with a Ramstein-style decision on new supplies of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

President Zelensky demanded that new sanctions and new forms of political pressure be imposed on Russia in response to the "new wave of terror from Moscow". He asked for support from G7 leaders to build an anti-aircraft shield after indiscriminate missile strikes on Ukraine earlier this week and to deploy a mission of international observers along the Ukraine-Belarus border because of Moscow's attempts to draw Minsk into the war.

Zelensky told G7 leaders that Vladimir Putin still has the means to deepen the war and asked for help in creating a shield against Russian missile strikes and deterring Russia. The Ukrainian president reiterated his stance against any talks with Russia while it is ruled by Vladimir Putin and called for more sanctions against Moscow:

"For such a new wave of terror, there must be a new wave with responsibility for Russia. New sanctions, new forms of political pressure and new forms of support for Ukraine. The terrorist state must be deprived of even the thought that a new wave of terror can bring it whatever gains",

The world's seven most advanced economies pledged in a joint declaration to provide assistance to Ukraine as long as it is needed.

Zelensky explained that he expected progress at today's meeting of defense ministers in Brussels and noted that he hoped the "Ramstein" format would reach a solution for new supplies of weapons and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden on the Ukrainian conflict. However, Washington responded that they did not see in Lavrov's comments a constructive and legitimate proposal for dialogue and diplomatic actions.

The US is calling on allies to speed up the delivery of financial aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on US allies to speed up the pace of providing financial aid to Ukraine.

Yellen, who received her Ukrainian counterpart, pointed out that the efforts to help Ukraine are collective:

"We call on our partners and allies to join us in speedily paying off their existing commitments to Ukraine." The US Treasury Secretary also called for more action to follow the US lead. She said this was necessary to respond to Russia's "barbaric and illegal" war so that key sectors in Ukraine could start a process of recovery.

Yellen pointed out that in the next few weeks, Washington will begin sending the $4.5 billion aid to Ukraine voted at the end of September by Congress. This is part of an accepted $12.3 billion in aid to Kyiv

Meanwhile, the leaders of the G7 countries showed unity and sent a strong message after a new series of Russian attacks in Ukraine. The leaders pledged continued financial, humanitarian and military support and warned of serious consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear, biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

G7 warns of 'severe consequences' if Russia uses nuclear weapons on Ukraine

A day after Russia's large-scale missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, Group of Seven (G7) nations condemned the attacks and warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine will have severe consequences, according to a statement released by the White House.

Leaders of G7 states (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, and Japan) said, "We deplore deliberate Russian escalator steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences." Earlier, on Monday, Russia conducted that large-scale strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, which drew condemnation from several countries.

The statement came after the G7 held a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that took place against the backdrop of the recent missile attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the death of innocent civilians.

Talking about Russia's annexation of Ukraine's four regions, the G7 said that Russia has blatantly violated the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. "They cannot and do not give Russia a legitimate basis to change Ukraine's borders. We call upon all countries to unequivocally reject these violations of international law and demand that Russia ceases all hostilities and immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from Ukraine," the statement said.

G7 in the statement said that they have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia, and even on other countries who are providing political or economic support for Russia's illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.

"We reiterate our call on the Belarusian authorities to stop enabling the Russian war of aggression by permitting Russian armed forces to use Belarusian territory and by providing support to the Russian military. The announcement of a joint military group with Russia constitutes the most recent example of the Belarusian regime's complicity with Russia. We renew our call on the Lukashenko regime to fully abide by its obligations under international law," the statement said.

"We reaffirm our full support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty in its internationally recognized borders. In line with international law, in particular the UN Charter, Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression and to regain full control of its territory within its internationally recognized borders," the statement added.

G7 also said that they are looking forward to the outcomes of the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Modernisation of Ukraine, which is taking place on October 25.

Talking about the "deliberate damage" in Nordstream pipelines, G7 said that they strongly condemn deliberate disruption of critical infrastructure.

"We will act in solidarity and close coordination to address the negative impact of Russia's aggression for global economic stability, including by continuing to cooperate to ensure energy security and affordability across the G7 and beyond," G7 said in the statement.

Spoke to Putin only once about 18 months ago: Musk denies talks on Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied reports that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before doling out a peace proposal on Twitter to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," Musk tweeted. A VICE News report earlier said the world's richest man directly spoke with Putin before tweeting his Ukraine peace proposal on the microblogging website.

Musk last week drew backlash from Ukrainian officials, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for his tweets advising how to bring about "peace" amid the war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Musk through his official Twitter handle tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian actions in Ukraine. Tesla CEO floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote "yes" or "no" on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.

"In a mailout sent to Eurasia Group subscribers, Ian Bremmer wrote that Tesla CEO Musk told him that Putin was 'prepared to negotiate,' but only if Crimea remained Russian if Ukraine accepted a form of permanent neutrality, and Ukraine recognized Russia's annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia," the Vice report said.

As per Bremmer, Musk said Putin told him these goals would be accomplished at any cost and even at the potential risk of a nuclear strike if Ukraine invaded Crimea. He wrote that Tesla CEO told him that "everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome."

Earlier, irked over the billionaire's comments, Ukraine's former Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk had lashed out at Musk.

"F*** off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Melnyk said in a Tweet. The only outcome that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f***ing tesla crap. So good luck to you," he said in another tweet.

Putin last week formally announced the annexation of four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and claimed that "this is the will of millions of people."

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

Poland reported a leak from the Druzhba oil pipeline

The Polish operator of the facility reported a leak from the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. The leak was found in one of the two pipes, and the cause is currently unknown.

Oil is delivered to Germany through the affected section. The trunk pipeline was built in the 1960s and 1970s to deliver oil from Russia to Central and Western Europe. The network branches into multiple pipelines.

The Ukrainian sky is no longer the same. Kyiv received the first IRIS-T from Germany, 4 more HIMARS also arrived

"A new era of air defense has begun in Ukraine. IRIS-T from Germany are already here. The US NASAMS is coming. This is only the beginning. And we need more. There is no doubt that Russia is a terrorist state. It is a moral imperative to protect Ukraine's skies and save our people," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

Reznikov expressed his personal gratitude to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht for her partnership and strong commitment to support Ukraine.

According to military experts, Germany's decision is unusual because the surface-to-air IRIS-T SLMs already delivered to Ukraine are among the first to be produced, observers say even the Bundeswehr does not yet have these missiles.

The pointed-nose IRIS-T SLM variant of the missile is the radar-guided version of the surface-to-air missile. Its tests were completed in 2015 in South Africa, and operational testing of the missile was completed only in January 2022. The name Iris comes from the English abbreviation (IRIS-T InfraRed Imaging System Tail/ Thrust Vector-Controlled), but in the mythology of the Slavic peoples, the Iris flower has been considered for centuries the flower of the god Perun (Iris) - among the Slavs, one of the most powerful deities, creator of thunder and lightning.

Simultaneously with the "irises", the next 4 HIMARS rocket launcher systems have also arrived in Ukraine, Reznikov announced. "HIMARS time: good time for Ukrainians and bad time for the occupiers," the Ukrainian minister wrote.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russians had fired one ballistic and 28 cruise missiles, with 20 of the missiles being shot down by the Air Defense Forces.

Russian missiles have hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the past two days

Russia hit about 30 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko told CNN in an interview.

"We are sending this message to our partners: we must protect the skies over Ukraine," Galushchenko told CNN late Tuesday, adding that Russia was flouting international rules.

"They are not interested in any international agreements or conventions," he added.

Ukraine urged civilians on Tuesday not to use household appliances such as ovens and washing machines to save electricity, as millions of them face power outages after the biggest Russian attack on Ukraine's power grid since the start of the war, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced on Monday evening that it will suspend electricity exports as a result of the latest massive Russian missile strikes on energy facilities in the country.

The ministry noted that exports will be suspended from October 11 to allow Ukraine to "stabilize its own energy system".

"It was the export of electricity from Ukraine that helped Europe reduce the consumption of Russian energy resources. And that is why Russia is destroying our energy system, killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine," Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said at the time.

