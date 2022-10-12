Bulgaria: Protest in Sofia demanding Mayor Fandakova’s Resignation

With a request for the resignation of the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova, from 6 p.m. today, the Civil Organization ”Spasi Sofia” (Save Sofia) will protest in front of the Municipality building to show their dissatisfaction that there are a number of problems that have not been solved and will present to those present how they can to be fulfilled, explained Boris Bonev from the organization.

Among the shortcomings that are visible, he further explained, are the poor condition of many of the streets and boulevards in the capital, poor-quality repairs, reconstruction, parking problems and dirty air, Boris Bonev pointed out:

"At the protest, we have invited experts who will not only name the problems of Sofia, but also give the solution, because for our organization it is extremely important to speak in specifics and not only to criticize but always to say how things can be done better. I will give you a specific example of bad-quality repairs.

For us, the solution is to have a completely different type of contract where there are much higher staked sanctions, where there is clearer control, projects where you go into detail in the way the infrastructure is built, not to expect companies to improvise behind our backs and at our expense.

But, the most important thing is that we are ready to show the political courage to impose these rules on the work of companies, and not to advocate for them, which is the role currently played by the Sofia Municipality. It takes the role, in practice, as a lawyer for these companies, instead of protecting public interests."

“Spasi Sofia” invites Sofia residents to a protest from 6 p.m. in front of the Municipality building at 33 “Moskovska St.” The demand is: the resignation of Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

/BNR