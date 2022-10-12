Space News: NASA managed to Deflect an Asteroid!
NASA reported a historic success for space science. The agency broke the news that it was the first time in the history of space exploration that an asteroid had been deflected.
This happened after the agency sent a probe named DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) to the asteroid Dimorphos.
DART's journey to asteroid Dimorphos lasted 10 months, and the controlled impact took place on September 27. A telescope in Chile captured footage showing a comet-like tail thousands of kilometers long forming behind the asteroid.
Even then, scientists said that time was needed to prove that the impact happened as planned. The confirmation comes today after they observed and measured the path of the asteroid for 2 weeks and found beyond doubt that its motion has changed.
The breakthrough realized with this controlled collision is enormous. This practically means that there may be a future system to protect the Earth from dangerous objects.
The media specify, citing NASA scientists, that such an idea would be successful if there is an early response and if the objects are not large.
