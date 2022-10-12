COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 909 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 909, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6531 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 13.92 percent.

6 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 677 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are 120 new hospital admissions.

1,876 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,218,884 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 10,502 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,824 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,560,501 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,764 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,267,150 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA