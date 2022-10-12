Migrants Jump over the "Golden" Fence with Ladders at the Bulgarian Border

Footage of a group of migrants jumping over the border fence between Bulgaria and Turkey using a simple ladder was broadcast by bTV last night.

The fence swallowed tens of millions of leva - and it is not even known exactly how many, since it was refinanced many times during the time of the government of GERB and the so-called "patriots" from VMRO.

A bTV source tells the media that this is not an isolated case. The men are well organized and the ladders are assembled on site. At the moment, almost nothing is known about the specific group.

"The footage shows a border assault."

Evgeni Uzunov, chairman of the District Court in Burgas, commented on this to the television.

"The issue is political and I invite the other two authorities to have a discussion immediately because the situation along the border is shocking. Decisions must be made when to criminalize specific behavior and which individuals should be held accountable," he added.

Since the beginning of the year, over 1,150 migrants have been found to have crossed the border in Burgas, and 77 are the traffickers in the cases. 28 cases in the District Court in Burgas have ended with convictions, he says.

At first glance, the number is not small, but in fact it is strikingly insignificant, against the background of the fact that in neighboring district courts - such as Tsarevo and Malko Tarnovo, there are dozens of migrant cases per day. The prosecution concluded a series of agreements.

Club Z reminds that a while ago the MEP Elena Yoncheva presented startling data about the completely fallen fence. After that, Valery Simeonov from the NFSB gave her to the prosecutor's office for "something like national treason".

