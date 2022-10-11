Will the Russian Ambassador attend the Opening of the Bulgarian Parliament

A week before the opening of the 48th Bulgarian Parliament, at an informal meeting in the National Assembly, representatives of the 7 parties gathered to discuss how the first parliamentary day will proceed.

The issue of whether the Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova should attend the opening ceremony became the cause of a serious scandal between them. A unified position has not been reached, and therefore the parliamentary administration is the one that must allow the diplomat to participate in the event.

By tradition, all foreign ambassadors in Bulgaria receive an invitation to the opening of the parliament. On BNT, Desislava Atanasova from GERB commented that they firmly objected to the presence of the Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.

"The Russian side is the aggressor in the war with Ukraine, and with this understanding, we first wanted to provide military aid to Ukraine. We were the first to invite the Ukrainian ambassador to our headquarters for a conversation, we were the first to submit a declaration to the 47th National Assembly to declare the Russian state an aggressor, and we categorically do not consider that Ambassador Mitrofanova has a seat at the first session of the 48th National Assembly," she said.

Atanasova explained that she was not present at the informal meeting in the National Assembly, but she knows that the topic of the Russian ambassador was not on the agenda. The position of GERB, in her words, is a matter of value choice. She found out from social networks that BSP and "Vazrazhdane" were against this position. Atanasova also answered what the behavior of the GERB parliamentary group will be if Mitrofanova is in the opening hall next week.

"I think that the Russian embassy and the ambassador should read the desire of the political forces in the majority of them, that her absence will be better in general for the relations between our two countries. Yes, the administration of the parliament should make the final decision, because it has not yet been constituted, but the consistent position of our country in recent months to condemn the aggression of the Russian Federation should be taken into account," advised Atansova.

And from "We Continue the Change" they are firmly against the presence of ambassador Mitrofanova, Nastimir Ananiev told BNT.

However, he said that the GERB representative at today's meeting stated that he had no opinion on the subject. Only after the topic became public knowledge did GERB come out with the statement distributed to the media, the points of which Atanasova also quotes

"I am shocked that someone announces an anti-Putin coalition and when a clear issue is commented on, because do you imagine in a war situation the Russian ambassador to be present? When the EU has condemned an aggressor, there is a very clear position towards Russia and imposed sanctions. And the party that claims to be Euro-Atlantic has no position," he said.

Democratic Bulgaria was also present at the meeting against the presence of the Russian ambassador. As expected, this was objected to by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Vazrazhdane", who declared that such an attitude is unacceptable towards the ambassador of a country with which we have diplomatic relations. DPS and "Bulgarian Rise" have not taken a position on the case.

Atanasova and Ananiev also commented on the possibilities of forming a regular government. "Talks about a future cabinet will begin after the constitution of the parliament, but with moderators such as Rosen Plevneliev and Solomon Passy, ​​it is possible to reach a consensus", said Atanasova from GERB. Ananiev from "We Continue the Change", on the other hand, said that "WCC will comply with their requests from the pre-election campaign and that they cannot forget the corruption schemes of GERB that they revealed."

/BNT