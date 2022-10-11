Bulgargaz offers a Lower Gas Price for November

"Bulgargaz" submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) its application for approval of the price for November. It is BGN 166.14/MWh or EUR 84.95/MWh, calculated according to the Bulgarian National Bank fixing, reports the company.

The tariff is formed in accordance with the regulation on the regulation of natural gas prices. The proposed price is two times cheaper that of European gas hubs for November delivery, which as of 11 October 2022 is around EUR 160/MWh.

"This significant difference is due to the extremely competitive prices obtained within the framework of the tender procedure for the supply of natural gas conducted by Bulgargaz EAD in November, as well as the possibility to supply the full Azeri quantities at the contract price through the IGB gas pipeline," said officials from the company.

A final tariff approval proposal will be submitted to EWRC on November 1, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of October 31, 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova