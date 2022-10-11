Bulgargaz offers a Lower Gas Price for November

Business » ENERGY | October 11, 2022, Tuesday // 17:44
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz offers a Lower Gas Price for November @Capital

"Bulgargaz" submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) its application for approval of the price for November. It is BGN 166.14/MWh or EUR 84.95/MWh, calculated according to the Bulgarian National Bank fixing, reports the company.

The tariff is formed in accordance with the regulation on the regulation of natural gas prices. The proposed price is two times cheaper that of European gas hubs for November delivery, which as of 11 October 2022 is around EUR 160/MWh.

"This significant difference is due to the extremely competitive prices obtained within the framework of the tender procedure for the supply of natural gas conducted by Bulgargaz EAD in November, as well as the possibility to supply the full Azeri quantities at the contract price through the IGB gas pipeline," said officials from the company.

A final tariff approval proposal will be submitted to EWRC on November 1, taking into account the quotations of the pricing components as of October 31, 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: price, gas, Bulgargaz, EWRC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria