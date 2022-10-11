Ukraine’s Ambassador to Bulgaria: My Wife survived by Chance, Two neighbors in Kyiv Died

“It is only by a happy coincidence that my wife, who was in Kyiv yesterday, is alive. The rockets fell 500 m from our home. We have two neighbors who died. My wife was too late to come out and that's why she saved herself.”

This was told by the Ukrainian ambassador in Sofia Vitalii Moskalenko on bTV. He specified that their apartment is in the central part of the Ukrainian capital.

“According to our data, the attacks were planned as early as October 3-4. This is before the explosion of the Crimean bridge. The order was to hit densely populated areas and damage important infrastructure”, the diplomat also announced.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "there will be a harsh response if the terrorist attacks by Ukraine continue."

Moskalenko commented that he hopes the new government in Bulgaria will vote for military aid to Ukraine. “What Bulgaria can give to Ukraine are howitzers and ammunition”, the ambassador explained.

According to him, it is clear to everyone that there is no Bulgarian trace at the blown-up Crimean Bridge.

