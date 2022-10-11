North Macedonia’s PM: During Negotiations with Bulgaria, I felt like my Stomach was being Cut with a Knife

During the negotiations with Bulgaria, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovechevski had the feeling that someone was cutting his stomach with a knife, reported BGNES.

"I personally share the feelings of all Macedonian citizens regarding the comments and statements that reached us in the previous period - during the negotiations with Bulgaria. It's about a feeling during the talks, as if someone is cutting your stomach with a knife," said Kovachevski in front of the local television "24".

Regarding the creation of Bulgarian associations in the RNM, Kovachevski said the following: “For the 4th time, I condemn the use of names from the darkest times on the European continent, but also in the world, and this is the time of fascism. This does not contribute to good relations with the neighbors. They offend the feelings of the citizens and especially the Jews.”

According to him, the people who create these associations "have a financial interest and aim to worsen relations, and this has been happening for the last few years". Kovachevski called on the Central Registry and the Ministry of Justice to analyze all the documentation surrounding the registration of all Bulgarian companies on the territory of the country.

Novinite recalls that during the official opening of the Bulgarian club "Tsar Boris III" in Ohrid on October 7, there was a protest, and some of the participants threw stones and eggs at the building where the club is housed. Among the protesters there were also those who waved the Yugoslav flag.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES