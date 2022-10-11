More and More Pensioners in Bulgaria are Working

The number of working pensioners in Bulgaria is increasing. In April of this year, the NSI recalculated the pensions of 340,000 adults, who are still on the labor market, with additional accumulated experience. This is an increase of 47,000 compared to the previous year 2021.

In an analysis by the insurance institution, they indicate that the increased number of pensioners who work is against the background of a decrease in their total number.

Of the 340,000 recalculated pensions, 235,000 were for length of service and age, and 104,000 were the disabled out of 82,000 in 2021. This shows that people with permanent disabilities are still in the labor market.

For the third year in a row, in April, the National Pension Service recalculates the pensions of working pensioners, and this year for the first time more than 84,000 are on the list.

On average, the recalculated amount increases by BGN 10 and 45 cents. In absolute value, however, a pension for seniority and age has seen a real growth of BGN 191. Most working adults retired between 2015 and 2020. They are 193,000. The oldest pension that fell within the scope of the official recalculation from April 1 of this year was granted with a starting date of June 8, 1966.

/BNR