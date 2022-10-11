Events in Sofia: Failing in Love - An Stand up Comedy Show in English about Love!

A stand up comedy show about failures in relationships and love with the most hilarious comedians in Europe!

Laugh along as the hilarious Luana Matei and the mischievous Victor Patrascan take you through their lives, romantic adventures, dating successes, but mostly failures, and much more...

This show is on tour around Europe and it is making its way to Bulgaria for the very first time!

Sofia - Sunday 16th October & Monday 17th October @ 20:00

Koncept Space • bul. "Nikola Y. Vaptsarov" 6, 1407 g.k. Lozenets, Sofia, Bulgaria

Tickets - https://fienta.com/failing-in-love-stand-up-comedy-about-love-sofia

More about Luana Matei

Born in Romania, lived in Tokyo for 12 years and got trapped in Amsterdam during the lockdown. Her comedy is dark, insightful, and deftly encapsulating her experiences having lived all over the world! Mainly performing in English, but also Japanese & Romanian, based in Amsterdam / Berlin, she opened/promoted for comedians such as Yumi Nagashima, Yuriko Kotani, Radu Isac, Mike Rice, Victor Patrascan, Sid Singh etc.

In June 2022, Luana kicked off the successful standup comedy show called "3 Girls 1 Mic". Luana started the Comedy Open Mic at Comedy Cafe Amsterdam & Utrecht, has toured all over the Netherlands with sold out shows as well as in other cities such as Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Vienna, Budapest, Krakow, and more.

More about Victor Patrascan

Victor Pãtrãşcan is a pretentious stand up comedian and outrageous social commentator who was born in Romania. Since he started performing stand up comedy in 2012. Since April 2021 he's been touring his stand up comedy show "the Dirty Immigrant" throughout Europe. In 2019 and 2020, he traveled through Europe with his show called "The Trouble with Being Born Romanian" in over 30 cities. During the same years, he topped the charts at No1 in the rankings of ''Roast Battle London''. Earlier this year, Victor was a special guest on the Romanian TV show iUmor where he provoked and scared religious people throughout the country.

You can see more from Victor on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube, and from Luana on Instagram.

