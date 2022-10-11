COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1414 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1414, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

8,514 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 16.6 percent.

11 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 643 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are 167 new hospital admissions.

767 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,217,008 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 11,475.

In the last 24 hours, 1,046 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,558,677 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,758 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,266,241 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA