After 2 years: North Macedonia finally has its Ambassador in Bulgaria

October 11, 2022, Tuesday
The Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia, Agneza Rusi Popovska, presented her credentials to President Rumen Radev. This happened today at a ceremony at "Dondukov 2". This ended the more than two-year period in which the RNM did not have its ambassador in Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

For approximately two and a half years, North Macedonia did not have its ambassador in Bulgaria. In April 2020, the mandate of the then-representative of our southwestern neighbor Marjan Gjorchev expired.

Only on September 9, 2022, President Stevo Pendarovski signed a decree appointing Popovska as ambassador. She received her approval back in March of this year.

Bulgaria was the first country to recognize the independence of the RNM in January 1992, and since then it has supported Skopje economically, politically and militarily in many difficult moments for the country.

/BGNES

