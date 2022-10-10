Bulgaria’s National Security Agency will Check the Route of the Truck blown up on the Crimean Bridge
The State Agency "National Security" (SANS) has started an investigation on the basis of the spread information that the truck that caused an explosion on the Crimean bridge on October 8 passed through the territory of Bulgaria.
The investigation began immediately after the disclosure of the information, by order of Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev.
The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria has also been notified of the inspection being carried out.
Earlier today, it became clear that the caretaker government is conducting inspections and has requested information from the services on the subject of the truck that exploded on the Crimean bridge. This was announced by the spokesman of the cabinet, Anton Kutev for BNT.
Yesterday, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, said that the route of the truck was established - Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia, Krasnodar region.
Russia blamed the Ukrainian special services for the explosion of the bridge in Crimea, Vladimir Putin convened the Security Council.
/BNT
