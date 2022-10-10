Crimean Bridge Explosion: The Bulgarian Government requests Information from the Services
The caretaker government has requested information from the services on the subject of the truck that blew up on the Crimean bridge, cabinet spokesman Anton Kutev explained to BTA.
"Inspections are carried out by both the National Security State Agency (SANS) and the Ministry of the Interior. We have to see what the results will be," Kutev pointed out.
The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, quoted today by world agencies, said that the truck that blew up on the Crimean bridge traveled on a route that included Bulgaria.
"President Rumen Radev must give a clear answer as to why Bulgaria is present in the information presented by the Russian side about the explosion of the Crimean bridge", called today the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).
The topic was also commented on by the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, who stated that there can be no question of a "Bulgarian trail" in the case. "Me, if I were in the position of the Russian services, I would be interested not in where the truck came from, but where it was loaded," he pointed out.
