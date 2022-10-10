Moldova: Three Russian Cruise Missiles entered Moldovan Airspace
Moldova said three cruise missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine entered Moldovan airspace today, Reuters reported.
Chisinau added that they had summoned the Russian ambassador to the country to get explanations.
"Three cruise missiles fired this morning against Ukraine by Russian ships in the Black Sea entered the airspace of Moldova. I have ordered the Russian ambassador to be summoned to give explanations," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter. Popescu added that Moldova condemns "in the strongest possible way" the violation of its airspace, as well as "Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Putin: In case of New Terrorist Attacks, Russia's Response will be harsh
- » Russia: The Truck involved in the Explosion of the Crimean Bridge left from Bulgaria
- » Putin signed the Laws to Annex Four Ukrainian Territories
- » EU countries agreed on the Eighth Package of Sanctions against Russia
- » Putin: Russia now has Four New Territories, We are ready for Negotiations with Ukraine
- » Russia has declared the Nord Stream Leaks “State Terrorism” and turned its attention to the US