Putin: In case of New Terrorist Attacks, Russia's Response will be harsh

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that long-range missiles struck Ukrainian energy, military and communications infrastructure in an attack this morning.

Putin said: "In case of further attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory, Russia's response will be harsh. The response will be the same in magnitude as the level of threat against the Russian Federation."

This was stated by President Putin during a meeting of the Security Council. According to him, there have been a series of attempts by Ukraine to attack Russia's energy and gas transmission infrastructure, including an attempt to blow up a section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

This, according to Putin, is proven by data, including the testimony of the arrested perpetrators of these "terrorist acts". Putin again pointed to Ukrainian special services as the perpetrators of the attack on the Crimean bridge. Kyiv's attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP constitute "nuclear terrorism," the Russian president also said.

Putin says Russia hit military, energy, and communications targets in response to the Crimea bridge attack.



"If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks continue, Russia's response will be severe and at the level of the threats facing it. Nobody should be in any doubt." pic.twitter.com/fsingDkhd8 — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 10, 2022

Last night, the Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the route of the truck that exploded on the bridge included Bulgaria.

According to the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, the perpetrators, executors and guarantors of the explosion of the Crimean bridge are the Ukrainian special services. Bastrykin specified that citizens of Russia and foreign countries participated in the preparation of the explosion.

Russian authorities named 27-year-old Samir Yusubov from Krasnodar as the owner of the truck. Through social media, the man reported that he had nothing to do with what happened on the Crimean bridge. According to him, the truck was driven by his 51-year-old relative. Samir Yusubov is already out of Russia. His apartment in Krasnodar was searched.

A series of rocket attacks were carried out this morning in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities. At least five people were reported dead and dozens injured. According to Kyiv, 75 Russian missiles were fired at Ukraine this morning.

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian President Putin of terrorism. These are the first strikes against the Ukrainian capital in months. The attacks came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin described the bombing of the Crimean bridge as an act of terrorism.

/BNT