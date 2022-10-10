Extraordinary Meeting of the G-7 because of Russia’s Missile Attacks on Ukrainian Cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the two agreed on the need for an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven Advanced World Economies (G-7) over Russia's series of missile attacks against Ukraine in Monday, Reuters reported.

"We have agreed with German Chancellor Scholz, who chairs the G-7, about an urgent meeting of the group," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “We also discussed the issue of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation and help to restore our damaged infrastructure,” the Ukrainian president also pointed out.

Zelensky said he would persuade the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan to increase pressure on Moscow.

Today's strikes targeted civilian targets and various types of infrastructure both in Kyiv and in other areas of Ukraine far from the current hostilities. 11 strategic sites in 8 regions were affected, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal wrote in Telegram, warning of possible interruptions of electricity, water supply and communications.

Russian missile attacks provoked sharp international reactions.

"Such actions have no place in the 21st century," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the attacks "barbarism and a war crime," and his British counterpart James Cleverly promised more "material support" for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his full support for Ukraine in a conversation with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed France's commitment to increase aid, including military equipment, the Elysee Palace said.

For its part, China called for calming the situation. A foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing expressed hope for a de-escalation of the conflict soon.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR