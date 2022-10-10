Bulgarian Ex-PM Borissov doesn’t believe there is a “Bulgarian Trail” in the Crimean Bridge Explosion

The leader of GERB and former Prime Minister, Boyko Borissov, announced that the words "Bulgarian trail" have a bad aftertaste.

"And during the attack on the Pope, there was talk of a Bulgarian trail, and he himself later said that this was not true. This truck moved through five countries, a lot of time and distance. It is clear that the bomb was not loaded here, because it cannot pass borders, it will blow itself up somewhere," he said in Stara Zagora in a comment on the statement of the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, that the truck that blew up on the Crimean bridge traveled on a route that included Bulgaria.

"Me, if I were in the place of the Russian services, I would rather be interested in where the truck was loaded and what was the cause of the explosion. That's the important thing... Now during a war, everyone looks to throw the tension out. That’s at least how I explain it," added Borisov.

According to him, people in Bulgaria are already tired and scared, because "the war in Ukraine is getting more and more terrible".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR