Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” will Support the provision of Military Aid to Ukraine

The Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" will support the proposal for Bulgaria to participate with military aid in Ukraine. This was stated by Nikola Minchev on BNT. A few days ago, "Democratic Bulgaria" announced that they would submit such a proposal after the convening of the 48th National Assembly.

"We will support them depending on the needs. However, there is a coincidence of the equipment that Ukraine has and that is produced in the Bulgarian military industrial plants. This is even a symbolic act for us to help a country that defends its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukraine is a country that is in need right now. We, thank God, are not in need right now, and we are part of a great alliance that provides us with protection," he said.

According to Nikola Minchev, President Rumen Radev should have signed the declaration in support of Ukraine joining NATO, which was issued by 9 countries from Eastern and Central Europe.

"There is no reason to be against accepting countries into NATO because they had a conflict with someone. I believe that support will also come from the West, and I certainly think that the future of Ukraine is in NATO," Minchev pointed out.

He pointed out that it is good for the cabinet to collect offers for military aircraft, but not to buy them, because the decision on this should be taken by the parliament.

“We support the efforts to modernize the Bulgarian Army. This also applies to our aviation. But before we proceed to such a huge expenditure, the exact calculations should be seen - if we have already ordered the F16, how viable is it to have Gripen aircraft as well,” Minchev said.

According to the former Speaker of the Parliament, if a stable majority is not formed in the 48th National Assembly, there is a risk of adopting a pre-election budget in which "everyone pours expenses". He called on the parties to take a responsible approach to the budget plan for next year.

From "We Continue the Change" they will keep social and investment expenses in the budget. According to Minchev, the revenues should come from stopping the leaks in the budget.

The second largest party in the 48th parliament remains firm in its position not to support GERB's first mandate. If it comes to a second term, they will make efforts to form a majority, but Minchev is skeptical of possible success.

"With this configuration, we think that this is an extremely difficult task - we want a reformist majority, with zero tolerance for corruption, judging by the previous actions of the parties," he said.

According to him, a minority government is not a viable option because a government must have clear enough support from parliament to push through its policies.

"We will be a constructive opposition - we will not hinder the work of the National Assembly with unnecessary procedural gripes. We will support what essentially deserves to be supported, and we have announced our priorities - for example, the laws under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. It can be it so happened that in the 48th National Assembly proposals from the majority regarding GERB came and we, seeing that it is good, should support it," he said.

The party still does not have a decision on how they would approach if it comes to a third mandate and whether they would support a government of another political force that is also supported by GERB.

/BNT