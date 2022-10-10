Putin is Bombing Civilians in Kyiv and all over Ukraine, Casualties and Injuries reported

World » UKRAINE | October 10, 2022, Monday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Putin is Bombing Civilians in Kyiv and all over Ukraine, Casualties and Injuries reported @EmineDzheppar, Twitter

Explosions rocked Kyiv and several other cities in Ukraine this morning, after months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital, the Associated Press reported. The danger of an airstrike was announced at 6:47 a.m., and after 8 in the morning, 3-4 explosions rumbled in Kyiv.

Rocket and bomb attacks were also reported in Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Ternopil regions. The mayor of Dnipro also reported explosions.

Later, the information about the attack was confirmed by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko. Explosions were registered in the Shevchenkivski district - in the center of the capital. All services are on their way, he said in his Telegram, quoted by UNIAN.

In the Shevchenko district of Kyiv, eight people were killed as a result of a rocket attack on Monday and another 24 civilians were injured, Rostislav Smirnov, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said at 10 a.m.

At this time, rocket attacks on the symbols of the Ukrainian capital, such as Taras Shevchenko University, continue.

There are injured and dead as a result of several strikes in Kyiv in different places. The information is being clarified, said the press secretary of the State Emergency Service Svetlana Vodolaga. An eyewitness quoted by Reuters reported that black smoke could be seen rising above buildings in the city center.

The main concentration of rocket attacks is on Vladimirska Street, where the SBU office is located. According to eyewitness video, the rockets did not hit the building, one of the rockets hit a playground.

During the night, the Russian occupiers also shelled the center of Slavyansk, four people were killed and two were wounded, reported Vadim Lyakh, head of the local military-civil administration.

