Alexander Van der Bellen Wins the Presidential Election in Austria

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen won a second term with an absolute majority of 54.6 percent of the votes in the elections for the head of state, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Van der Bellen's result means he will not have to contest a run-off.

According to data released by the interior ministry, Walter Rosenkranz of the right-wing nationalist Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) came in second with 19.1 percent. The remaining five candidates received single-digit results in yesterday's elections.

More than 800,000 postal ballots have not yet been taken into account, but according to Austrian Radio and Television exit poll data this will not make a decisive difference and Van der Bellen will collect around 56 percent overall. According to forecasts, Rosenkranz is expected to win a total of about 18 percent. Postal votes will be counted today.

Van der Bellen was considered the clear favorite even before the election. Many of his rivals, including a blogger, a shoe manufacturer, a doctor, a journalist and a representative of a party critical of vaccination, were seen as political outsiders from the start.

Van der Bellen, who is a former leader of the Greens, is supported by all parties except the FPO. A poll last month showed he had the support of almost two-thirds of voters.

Voter turnout yesterday was close to 66 percent. About 6.4 million people were eligible to vote.

