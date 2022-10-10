COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 212 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 212, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,302 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 16.28 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 628 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 48 are in intensive care units. There are 16 new hospital admissions.

12 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,216,241 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,839.

In the last 24 hours, 15 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,557,631 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,747 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,264,827 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA