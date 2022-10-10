Russia: The Truck involved in the Explosion of the Crimean Bridge left from Bulgaria

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, called the explosion of the Crimean bridge a terrorist attack, the perpetrators, guarantors and executors of which are the Ukrainian special services. The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, added that Russian citizens and foreign countries were involved in the organization of the attack.

In a meeting with the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, Putin stated that there is no doubt that this was a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure.

According to Bastrykin, investigators have established the route of the truck that was allegedly blown up on the bridge, as follows: Bulgaria - Georgia - Armenia - North Ossetia and Krasnodar in southern Russia.

Channels close to the authorities in the Telegram social network specify that the truck arrived by sea from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti.

Bastrykin also said that there are already suspects for the attack

In the early morning of October 8, a heavy truck exploded on the bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland.

A fire broke out and the fire engulfed seven fuel tankers from the composition crossing the railway part of the bridge. Three people died and the roadway was partially destroyed.

Vladimir Putin has called a meeting with the members of the National Security Council for today. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov specified that the meeting was with the permanent members of the council. He did not indicate whether the explosion of the Crimean bridge would be among the topics.

