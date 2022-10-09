Strokes and Heart Attacks are the most common cause of Death in Bulgaria

October 9, 2022, Sunday
The Covid pandemic, which in recent months has subsided worldwide, and which has claimed millions of lives, cannot be compared to the "pandemic" of cardiovascular diseases, which continues to be the leading factor in mortality worldwide. Even last year, heart attacks, strokes and other similar diseases of the cardiovascular system took 80 thousand victims in Bulgaria.

This means that 1,163 people out of a total population of 100,000 die from circulatory diseases.

The second cause of death in the country is the Covid pandemic: 27,588 people died from the infection in 2021, and in total, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 37,700 people have lost their lives to the virus.

After cardiovascular and circulatory diseases, the third leading cause of death in Bulgaria is qualified as a result of "neoformations". This column includes all cancers, and in 2021, 17,221 people died as a result of cancer.

/BGNES

Tags: heart, death, Bulgaria, diseases
