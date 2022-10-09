COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 288 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 288, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1651 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 17.44 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 616 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 49 are in intensive care units. There are 8 new hospital admissions.

99 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,216,229 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,640.

In the last 24 hours, 171 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,557,616 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,746 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,264,615 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA