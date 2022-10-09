Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers with a Mass Protest after last night’s Murder of One of their Colleagues

Taxi drivers are planning a mass protest after their colleague Hristo Traikov was killed last night in the “Rassadnika” district of Sofia. Demanding that the Ministry of Internal Affairs do its job and counteract criminals who commit murders, the drivers protested in front of the Third Regional Police Department in the capital, and at night they also blocked traffic on Orlov Most in the capital. Shortly before 7 a.m., the blockade was lifted, but the protest readiness remains, confirmed Krasimir Tsvetkov, chairman of the National Taxi Union.

For BNR, he explained:

"We will be extremely careful about the development of this case and the measures that the prosecutor's office will take from now on against the murderers of our colleague. We are considering exactly what our continued actions will be in the coming days and expect within hours to come up with specific requests regarding amendments to the regulatory framework, related to the equipment of the taxis regarding the security of the colleagues - panic button, video recorders, connection to 112, response of the police authorities in case of problems and so on".

What happened last night

A 34-year-old taxi driver died after a fight that arose over a minor accident in Sofia on Saturday evening.

The accident happened at the intersection of the small streets "Riben Boukar" and "Hushov" in the residential area. "Rassadnika" - right in front of First General Hospital "St. Sofia" (formerly "Tina Kirkova").

According to BNR, the man entered into a conflict with another driver, 23 years old, with whom they slightly knocked their cars and a fight ensued. BNT reports that the 23-year-old man has a criminal record for driving after drinking alcohol, as well as for amphetamines.

According to "Trud", which refers to eyewitnesses, a car driven by a young girl entered a one-way street. Opposite, in violation, a taxi car was driving. The female driver's companion urged the taxi driver to reverse because the street is one-way. An argument ensued, which escalated into an exchange of blows. At one point, the two stopped fighting. However, the taxi driver called colleagues and friends. The arriving "reinforcement" pounced on the passenger from the other car. Bystanders intervened and managed to end the melee. Surprisingly, however, the taxi driver collapsed on the ground.

Medics arrived and performed CPR. The reasons for the taxi driver's death are being clarified. The police detained the other participant in the fight - a 23-year-old man.

