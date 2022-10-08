North Macedonia’s PM: The opening of the Bulgarian Club in Ohrid is a Provocation

"I think that this is a provocation that does no good," said the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, on the occasion of the protests yesterday at the opening of the Bulgarian club “Tsar Boris III” in Ohrid.

According to Kovachevski, the opening of a cultural center should bear the name of someone who brings people together, not someone towards whom citizens have negative feelings.

However, the Macedonian Minister of the Interior, Oliver Spasovski, supported the protest.

According to him, "necessary mechanisms must be found to sanction, including cancellation of the registration of these companies", anything that violates the national feelings of the Macedonian people.

/BNR