North Macedonia’s PM: The opening of the Bulgarian Club in Ohrid is a Provocation

Politics | October 8, 2022, Saturday // 10:45
Bulgaria: North Macedonia’s PM: The opening of the Bulgarian Club in Ohrid is a Provocation Dimitar Kovachevski @finance.gov.mk

"I think that this is a provocation that does no good," said the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, on the occasion of the protests yesterday at the opening of the Bulgarian club “Tsar Boris III” in Ohrid.

According to Kovachevski, the opening of a cultural center should bear the name of someone who brings people together, not someone towards whom citizens have negative feelings.

However, the Macedonian Minister of the Interior, Oliver Spasovski, supported the protest.

According to him, "necessary mechanisms must be found to sanction, including cancellation of the registration of these companies", anything that violates the national feelings of the Macedonian people.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Macedonian, club, kovachevski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria