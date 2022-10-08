COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 697 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 697, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,776 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.6 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 617 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 92 new hospital admissions.

382 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,216,130 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 10,452.

In the last 24 hours, 1,560 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,557,445 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,745 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,264,327 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA