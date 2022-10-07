Who are this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winners

World | October 7, 2022, Friday // 13:06
This year's Nobel Peace Prize goes to the human rights activist Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties and the Russian "Memorial".

Ales Bialiatski is a Belarusian oppositionist, chairman of the human rights center "Vyasna". He was arrested in July 2020, designated as a political prisoner.

The public organization Center for Civil Liberties (CRC) was established on May 30, 2007 and is located in Kyiv. Its mission is to promote the values ​​of human rights, democracy and solidarity in Ukraine and Eurasia for the real affirmation of the principle of human dignity.

The “Memorial” International Historical, Educational, Human Rights and Charitable Society is a non-governmental organization established to study political repression in the USSR. In December 2021, the Russian authorities liquidated the Russian legal entities Memorial International and the Memorial Human Rights Center.

Representatives of the organizations announced that they will both continue their work without being legal entities.

