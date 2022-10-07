Specialized Companies from the Netherlands and Bulgarian Agri-Producers partner in doubling Bulgaria’s Fruit and Vegetables production

A business mission of Dutch companies and branch organizations is visiting Bulgaria between 10 and 13 October of this year. The main goal of the mission is to increase Bulgarian production of fresh fruits and vegetables in the next few years by bringing in knowledge and technologies from the Netherlands. The companies participating in the delegation are specialized in greenhouse production, technologies on storage and pest control, seeds, fruit trees and others.

The delegation is headed by Jan-Kees Goet, Vice - Minister of the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. Richard Schouten - Director Fresh Produce Centre Netherlands and Gert Stiekema – Director International Strategy from the Top Sector Horticulture and Starting Materials are representing the Dutch horticultural sector.

The Netherlands has a worldwide reputation of highly innovative and sustainable agricultural production. All the private sector participants in the delegation are representing leading horticultural companies in the Netherlands. They are ready to meet the growing demand among their Bulgarian counterparts for modern, innovative and automated solutions and want to contribute as partners to further uncover the potential of the Bulgarian horticultural sector.

The business mission is a follow up on the commitment of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mr. Mark Rutte, given to his Bulgarian colleague during his visit to Bulgaria on May 16th this year, to expand and deepen the cooperation in the field of agricultural development between the two countries. The program of the visit includes a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of Bulgaria Mr. Yavor Gechev.

The delegation will attend the 4th edition of the InteliFresh conference, taking place on 11th October at Inter Expo Center in Sofia. At this event, Bulgarian partners from the horticultural sector have the possibility to meet the Dutch Business sector during a high level matchmaking event organized by the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency. Registration for a meeting is also possible on the spot during Intelifresh.

On 12th October a number of Bulgarian producers and the Agrarian University-Plovdiv will be visited in order to catch a glimpse of the potential of the Bulgarian Food and Vegetable sector.

The mission is organized by the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bulgaria.

/Embassy of the Netherlands in Sofia

