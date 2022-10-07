COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 685 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 685, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5383 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 12.7 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 636 people in hospital with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 46 are in intensive care units. There are 97 new hospital admissions.

355 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1,971 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,555,888 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA