Boyko Borissov will not be an MP in the New Bulgarian Parliament

Politics | October 6, 2022, Thursday // 14:03
Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov will not be an MP in the New Bulgarian Parliament Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB

GERB leader and ex-PM Boyko Borissov will not be an MP. The CEC approved his application, with which he refuses to be named as an elected representative in two regions - Sofia and Plovdiv.

Ivan Gruncharov from the list of GERB-SDS in 11 MIR - Lovech also refused to be a representative, he was fifth, but with preferences he rearranged the list. The third in it, Ivan Mihovski, also refused a place as a deputy, after he replaced the second - Georg Georgiev with his preferences. Thus, the former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will enter the 48th Parliament as a deputy.

The former Minister of Transport Nikolay Sabev, who led the list of "We Continue the Change" in Ruse, also gives up his parliamentary seat. His application was accepted by the CEC at a meeting today. In Ruse, WCC took two mandates, so Sabev will be replaced by the third on the list - Dimitar Nedyalkov.

/Nova

